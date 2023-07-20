THE POLICIA NACIONAL have arrested 13 members of the ultra-right Boixos Nois group who attacked a rival faction in a mass assault inside a Pamplona bar in November.

The police said the detainees belonging to the ‘Casuals’- regarded as the most radical and violent section of the Boixos Nois who support La Liga champions FC Barcelona.

The arrests took place in Alicante, Barcelona, ??La Rioja and Valencia.

The attack happened in a Pamplona bar on November 8, hours before the match between local side Osasuna and Barcelona with the venue being a regular haunt for the far-right group Indar Gorri who are Osasuna supporters.

A large group of hooded members of the ‘Casuals’ dressed in dark clothing entered the bar, and in addition to causing extensive damage by using wooden clubs, iron bars and throwing flares, they attacked several customers- seriously injuring some of them.

During the police investigation, officers discovered the violent attack had been planned by members of the ‘Casuals’ living in various parts of Spain.

The two groups have a well-documented hatred for each other and the Policia Nacional said they use sport as a front to commit violent attacks against different ultra groups causing injuries and considerable damage.

The police operation is still active with more arrests not being ruled out in the next few days.

