Two bodies were discovered on July 24 in a town in Mallorca

The cause of death was most likely an overdose however the Policia Nacional are still awaiting an autopsy result.

One was found sat on a sofa and the other one on a wooden chair in an abandoned field.

The whole area was dirty and covered in cardboard boxes.

It is presumed the pair took an overdose of toxic substances on a hot day and fell asleep, became dehydrated and fell unconscious until they silently passed away.

The drugs could have been adulterated however if this was the case, other toxins would have been detected.

One man was reported missing 13 days before the discovery of the bodies.

They both belonged to well known families in the area.

