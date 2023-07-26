ALICANTE province is dealing with the hottest July nights in the last 100 years, according to Spain’s weather agency Aemet.

The most affected area is the southern part of the region, where temperatures did not go under 25 °C on Monday night.

On the first night of the week, Xabia recorded 27°C, Orihuela 26.4 °C and Alicante city 25.2 °C.

These are the highest figures registered in the last century.

“This July we are experiencing abnormally hot nights, mostly in the coastal area, which is mainly caused by the high sea temperature,” Jose Angel Nuñez, Aemet Chief Officer in the Valencian Community, said.

The average temperature during the first 25 days of the month was 28.3 °C.

This is 2.5 °C higher than the average temperature for the same period between 1991 and 2020.

The night temperatures this month are 1.9 °C higher than in July 2015, which was the second hottest July in the last century.

