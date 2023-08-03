UNEMPLOYMENT in Spain is at its lowest level since 2008, just before the financial crash, according to the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy.

In July, unemployment fell by almost 11,000 people and a total of 21,945 jobs were created.

A total of 20,869,940 people are now under the Spanish Social Security scheme, its highest number ever.

The current number of unemployed in the country is 2,677,874, the lowest figures since the summer of 2008.

July was the sixth consecutive month recording an increase in the number of jobs created, but this growth was the lowest since February.

Hospitality and retail were once again two of the industries where more positions were created.

However, health and social services were the sectors that recorded the largest number of new jobs.

Meanwhile, education was the sector that experienced the worst job loss for the second consecutive month.

And self-employed workers also recorded negative numbers as 6,819 ceased their activity, the worst figures since January this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Labour, Yolanda Diaz, has said that the figures are ‘very positive for the country’ and that they ‘evidence employment stability.’

But PP spokesman Juan Bravo criticised Diaz’s management by pointing out the loss of self-employed people and arguing that ‘job creation is below the usual level.’

