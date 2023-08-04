A NEW heatwave with temperatures of up to 47? will hit Spain next week, according to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Meteorologists have announced that the heatwave, which will be the third one of the summer, will arrive on Monday or Tuesday and it is expected to last until Saturday.

“The majority of the Spanish territory will be experiencing intense heat, which will last for most of the week,” Ruben del Campo, Aemet spokesman, said.

These extremely hot temperatures will be caused by warm air masses from North Africa reaching the Iberian Peninsula, which will mostly affect the south of Spain.

In Andalucia, Cordoba province will have maximum temperatures of 43? from Monday and could reach 47? on Thursday.

Sevilla will also experience maximum temperatures of 43? from the start of the week and the thermometers could hit 45? on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Malaga residents will be given a break from extreme heat as temperatures in the province, including on the Costa del Sol, will not go over 34?.

The heat will also be tolerable in some regions of Costa Blanca, as the maximum temperature in the cities of Alicante and Valencia is not to surpass 33?, yet it will be close to 40? in some areas such as Elche, Orihuela or Xativa.

But this will be different in Castellon and Murcia, as the provinces will be hit with over 40? on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Mallorca, maximum temperatures will be averaging 30? in Palma during the week.

