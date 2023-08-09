GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

MALAGA has welcomed an impressive 26,000 residents over the past year, the majority of whom are foreigners.

The population surge in Malaga shows no signs of abating, as a growing number of individuals make the province their chosen abode, notably marked by a significant influx of foreign nationals.

Over the course of just one year, Malaga’s population has swelled by a remarkable 26,181, encompassing 21,165 foreigners and the remainder Spanish citizens.

Moreover, the second quarter of 2023 witnessed a noteworthy rise of 2,142 individuals, bringing Malaga’s total population to 1,761,893, as per the latest comprehensive data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

This remarkable growth in Malaga’s populace can be attributed, at least in part, to the decision of numerous foreigners to uproot themselves from their home countries and make a new life in the sun-soaked southern regions of Spain.

Data provided by the INE, released on July 1, 2023, underscores this trend, revealing that Malaga currently boasts a foreign resident count of 322,278, comprising 156,044 males and 166,234 females.

A retrospective glance at earlier records illustrates the surge: July 2022 saw 301,113 foreign residents, with a division of 146,100 males and 155,013 females.

In the span of a mere year, this foreign population has skyrocketed by 21,165 individuals.

Moreover, this surge continues to reverberate through the ongoing year, as the foreign resident tally ascended from 314,794 on January 1st, 2023, to 321,201 by April.

This notable growth extends to the Spanish population as well, albeit at a more moderate pace.

Since July 2022, the Spanish citizenry in Malaga has expanded by 5,021 individuals, elevating the total to 1,439,615.

Equally noteworthy is the influx observed in the early months of 2023, where the Spanish population registered an increase of 2,222.

A gender-specific analysis offers deeper insight into the distribution, unveiling that Malaga is now home to 735,723 female citizens and 703,892 male citizens.

