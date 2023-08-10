TWO Malaga province towns in Spain’s Andalucia are opening swimming pools at night to allow residents to cool off throughout the summer months.

The town halls of Antequera and Pizarra both took the decision as heatwaves reached over the 40C mark during the day and over 25C at night.

The inland councils are reporting the idea to allow bathing past midnight will become standard over the next few years as the summers get hotter.

Elderly people have been the most affected by the heatwaves as they are more vulnerable and have less mobility.

Antequera is opening its municipal swimming pool on Fridays and Saturdays during three weekends from 9.30pm to 12.30am.

“We did a test in mid-July with one of the first heatwaves and given the reception that this initiative had, it was proposed to expand the offer,” Antequera city council said.

Pizarra, on the other hand, chose to open its swimming pool on Wednesdays from 10pm to 1am as well as every afternoon.

Its mayor Félix Lozano said: “We cover the needs of the neighbours on this day alone.

“They have told us that it was not necessary to open every day of the week.

“Residents can come and cool off, especially those people who do not have air conditioning at home when the nights are hottest,” he added.

On its opening night, 90 people took part in the night swim.

Both town councils have also taken other measures to alleviate the effects of the sweltering heat in these eastern areas of Malaga.

Authorities air conditioned its cultural centre to allow elderly people to shelter there in the afternoons when the heat peaks.

Antequera, on the other hand, has set up cold water fountains in the city’s shopping areas to help its residents to stay hydrated.

It follows on from Malaga city’s plans to create ‘climate refuges’ in its neighbourhoods that include plants, shade or water fountains.

ALSO READ: