A manhunt is underway after a young female tourist reported being raped in the toilets of a local bar in Mallorca.

The 20-year-old, from Germany, was enjoying a night out with her boyfriend in Playa de Palma.

At around 11pm, she decided to go to the bathroom while her partner went outside with a group of their friends.

The victim does not recall if she entered the female or men’s bathroom, according to the police report, seen by Ultima Hora.

Once inside, a man she did not know approached her and forced himself on her, it is claimed.

A manhunt is underway after a young female tourist reported being raped in the toilets of a local bar in Mallorca (Stock image)

The alleged victim left the toilet in a state of shock and immediately told her boyfriend, who entered the bar and called Policia Nacional.

Officers raced to the scene and interviewed the young woman and other witnesses.

They are now combing through CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

The alleged victim was taken to the Son Llàtzer hospital, in Palma, to be examined by a forensic doctor from the Institute of Legal Medicine.