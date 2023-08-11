A MAN stole a vehicle from a Manises dealership in Valencia province but overturned it minutes later when he was spooked by a police patrol.

Two Manises Policia Local officers including the chief of police were carrying out routine inspections on Wednesday when they saw a yellow car accelerate sharply when it spotted them.

As the suspicious officers started efforts to locate the vehicle, they received a call about an accident in the Barranc Fondo urbanisation.

When they arrived at the crash site, they found the vehicle overturned on the road and several witnesses saying that the driver had fled on foot.

Police reinforcements were drafted in and an operation was mounted to find the offender who was located in a field.

He was arrested and transferred to the Guardia Civil in Aldaia.

At the same time, the car dealership had been filing a report about the theft to the Policia Nacional at Quart de Poblet.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

READ MORE: