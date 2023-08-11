2 bedroom Flat for sale in Maspalomas with pool garage - € 395,000

Maspalomas, Gran Canaria 2 beds 1 baths € 395,000

We are pleased to present you a cosy flat of 85m2 situated in the heart of Playa del Ingles. The Cosmopolitan area of Maspalomas in front of the Mercurio Building Towers. If you are looking to be in the prime area of the island with all the services you may need at any time of the day, this is definitely the home for you. The property is located 10 minutes walking distance from the beach and close to the motorway access. On entering the flat we find a lovely bright living-dining room and a small independent kitchen. From the living room we pass to the 3 bedrooms and a bathroom with shower.