THE average accommodation price for the most expensive holiday destination in Spain, according to a new top 50 ranking, will make your eyes water.

A single night in a hotel in Barcelona, this summer season, will set you back, on average, €268.

That means a weekend getaway could set you back €804 for three nights, and that’s not factoring in higher prices on Saturday and Sunday.

In second place comes a night’s sleep in Palma de Mallorca, for which you can expect to pay an average of €245.

Fancy escaping the roasting Mediterranean coastline? Well, beautiful San Sebastian in the Basque country will cost an average of €243.

Hotel prices in Barcelona have gone crazy this summer, with an average cost of €268

In fourth place is the small Alicante town of Moraira, just up the coast from Benidorm, with an average cost of €235.

And in fifth place we return to Mallorca and fork out €222 for a bed in Alcudia.

The data comes from holiday rental experts Spain-Holiday, teaming up with rental portal Holidu, who ranked the top 50 most popular holiday destinations in Spain.

However, even though it’s the middle of high season, there is still very affordable accommodation, even in some of the most popular destinations.

Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca is the city with cheapest accommodation in the top 50, with average

prices at €90 per person per night.

Reus, a city in Catalonia, is another budget-friendly option where accommodation will set you back €92 per person per night.

Other affordable holiday destinations for this summer are Guardamar del Segura, Roses, Santa Pola and Torre del Mar, where you can rent a holiday home for less than €115 per night per person.

