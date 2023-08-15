A TEENAGER has been arrested for attempted murder following the brutal stabbing of a reveller outside a Sotogrande polo club once favoured by Princes William and Harry.

The shocking attack in the early hours of last Tuesday was witnessed by two British tourists in the parking area of the Santa Maria Polo Club.

One 19-year-old, who asked not to be named, told the Olive Press that a young reveller had come out of the venue to go for a wee, because the queues were so long inside.

She recalled: “He was actually peeing facing away from a car… then some guy yelled at him ‘why the f*** are you pissing on my car?’.

“That guy went back inside and returned with his friends and they sprayed him with pepper spray and stabbed him.”

Sotogrande from above

Princes Harry and William enjoy a spot of polo in Sotogrande many years ago

She added: “They just got in the car and left. My friend called an ambulance straight away.”

The victim was last reported to be in intensive care at the Hospital Comarcal de La Linea.

In a press release this week, the Guardia Civil said it had arrested one minor for attempted murder.

The force confirmed that the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing fled in a vehicle with a group of friends.

According to police, the alleged assailant is from nearby La Linea de la Concepcion, among the poorest towns in Spain.

The victim is also believed to be from La Linea.

The Santa Maria club has often hosted members of the British Royal Family over the years. Sarah Ferguson has long presented the winning trophy at its Copa de Oro tournament.

The Yorks hid out in Sotogrande in 2019, when Fergie and Prince Andrew jetted in following the death of disgraced billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The suspect will now be dealt with by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, given that he is under the age of 18.

The Olive Press has contacted Santa Maria Polo Club for comment.