THIS is the terrifying moment a bullfighter was gored in the rectum and tossed in the air like a ragdoll during a traditional celebration in Spain on Monday.

Alejandro Conquero was last night reported to be in a ‘serious’ condition after sustaining horrific injuries during the bullfight in Cenicientos, in the region of Madrid.

The 28-year-old, from Huelva in Andalucia, was filmed being airlifted to hospital, after on site doctors diagnosed ‘a goring in the posterior perianal region, which dissects the rectum through the coccyx and could affect the external sphincter of the anus.’

The young bullfighter was transferred to the Rey Juan Carlos de Mostoles hospital, reports Spanish news agency EFE.

In video footage shared online, Conquero can be seen donning his traditional costume as he taunts a white bull with his pink and yellow cape.

La cornada a Alejandro Conquero ha sido horrible, estamos a la espera de un helicóptero que lo traslade al hospital. Que duro es esto , joder, que duro. pic.twitter.com/Y1fPZFtsk0 — Alfonso Ibarra ???? (@Aibabur) August 14, 2023

Ahí se llevan a Alejandro Conquero, esperemos que sea lo menos posible. Muchísima fuerza TORERO. pic.twitter.com/Sf4va6Uzys — BURLADERO JOVEN (@BurladeroJoveen) August 14, 2023

He is seen getting closer and closer to the bull’s horns before he is all of a sudden tossed into the air by the animal.

The man lands on the sand on his stomach before the raging bull charges at him and gores him in between his legs.

Conquero is then thrust upright into the air, with the bull’s horn still attached to his rectum, before falling back to the ground.

In the clip, viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter, spectators can be heard screaming in terror.

The animal was the third to have entered the ring at the annual Prieto de la Cal event, reports Spanish newspaper Andalucia Informacion.

Conquero is the son of famed bullfighter Jose Conquero, aka The Hurricane of Huelva.