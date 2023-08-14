Summer is drawing to a close and the city is coming back to life, with plenty of exciting activities and festivals on the horizon. Get ready to sip some of the Community’s finest wine, get inspired by sport, and be amazed by towering human pyramids. Here’s what to see in Valencia this season.

Vine times in Requena

Every year, the winemaking town of Requena celebrates its Fiesta de la Vendimia (harvest festival) – considered the oldest in the country. Taking place this year from August 23 to September 3, you can expect to taste fabulous wines and try local foods in a picturesque rural setting.

Just 50 minutes from Valencia by car, or a mere 23 minutes if you take the AVE train, Requena is home to more than 100 wineries surrounded by lush vineyards. It’s the perfect chance to escape the city,

Visit during the harvest festival and head straight to the stands for tastings and to buy local wines to take home. Enjoy live music shows and traditional dance performances, or duck into the charming medieval market for a souvenir.

Sporting action at the Marina

Looking for a little more action? Join thousands set to turn out for the Triathlon World Cup, which returns to the Valencian Marina on Saturday September 2. The competition, which is open to professionals and beginners too, is an exciting experience for the whole family.

Taking place around the whole marina, you can stake out your place and watch as the action gets underway. Catch the elite women’s race at 15:15, then stay on for the elite men’s race at 18:15, before finding a beachfront bar to celebrate the cooler evenings out.

The circuit includes three different distances: super sprint, sprint and Olympic. With approximately 4,000 competitors, it is one of the most popular sporting events in the city.

Sailing heritage in the Albufera

Travel back in time to artist Joaquin Sorolla’s Valencia with a trip to the sailing exhibitions at Albufera Natural Park. Taking place on September 2, 17 and 23 at midday, these exhibitions showcase the traditional lateen sailing boats once used for fishing on the coast and lakes in Valencia.

It’s free of charge to attend, and you can watch the boats bobbing on the beautiful waters or step aboard to join the action. Admire the white triangular sails featured in many Sorolla paintings and learn more about the sailing techniques at the Catarroja Fisherman’ Association.

On September 17, join the locals in celebrating the feast of San Miguel. This event is the perfect excuse to take a day trip with your bike, plan a picnic or book a paella lunch in the nearby village of El Palmar.

Unesco-listed mayhem in Algemesí

The Algemesí festivity of La Mare de Déu de la Salut (The feast day of Our Lady of Health) has been declared a Heritage of Humanity by Unesco. Taking place on September 7 and 8, in the town of Algemesí, 22 miles south of Valencia, this is one of the most intriguing festivals in Valencia. Known for its Muixeranga, it’s a chance to experience a true Valencian tradition.

The festival finds its roots in the 13th Century, and its rituals and acts have been passed from generation to generation. Watch the processions as they wend their way from the Basilica Menor de San Jaime to the Capella de la Troballa.

There is live music, theatrical pieces and dances, as well as locals dressed up in vibrant red and blue and clambering on each other to form remarkable human towers. With handcrafted costumes, accessories, and traditions passed down through families, it is a slice of authentic Valencian life.

DON’T MISS: Catch the last few days of the Fernando Botero exhibition at the Bancaja Foundation. Due to close on September 3, it’s your last chance to see 40 works by the Colombian artist, whose unique style is known as ‘boterismo’.

DATE FOR THE DIARY: Experience a unique day out at the Sueca International Mime Festival from September 13 to 17, one of Europe’s three most important gestural festivals.

TOP TIP: Celebrate the Valencian version of Valentine’s Day, which takes place on October 9. On Saint Dionis Day, follow the tradition of men gifting women fruit-shaped marzipan sweets wrapped in a silk handkerchief.

Looking for unique short breaks in Valencia? From unique wine towns to exotic coastal breaks, find inspiration at Valencia Style.