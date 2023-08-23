A HUMAN skeleton with missing parts, including the head, has been found by a hiker in a well-known Costa Blanca town.

The shocking discovery took place in a hiking trail of difficult access in Alicante’s municipality of Busot.

Police sources have revealed that the remains of the body found could have been there for at least one month, considering the advanced state of decomposition.

The deterioration of the corpse has been aggravated by the extreme heat and the lack of some body parts could be a consequence of animal activity.

The dead person had no ID, so their identity could not be revealed.

An autopsy has been carried out at Alicante’s Legal Medicine Institute today, but the results have not yet been made public.

