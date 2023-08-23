A nightclub in Magaluf has been ordered to pay €300,000 in compensation to scottish man after being blinded by paint gun in 2018

Dillion Connery who was 18 at the time was left with serious injuries to both eyes after being struck in the face with UV paint shot from a paint gun in July 2018.

He was operated on at Son Espases Hospital before being taken back to Scotland for more treatment at Gartnavel Royal Hospital.

One eye had to be removed but doctors are hopefull he might regain particial vison in his remaining eye.

The nightclub will have to pay €150,000 and the other half paid by their insurance company.

Originally the courts rejected Conerys request of €1,000,000 but awarded €3,000 of compensation as judges were unable to prove he was genuinely blind and the damage to his quality of life.

