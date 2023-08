A TOURIST has drowned off a beach in Mallorca this morning.

The 59-year-old woman was swimming in the waters of Playa de Palma in the capital when she came into trouble, according to rescue service SAMU 061.

The tragic incident occurred at around 10.30am when the woman was found in the water suffering a cardiac arrest, reports Ultima Hora.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but the swimmer was unable to be saved.

More to follow…