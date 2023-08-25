AN ALICANTE company that runs secure parking areas for motorbikes and mopeds has gone down the crowdfunding route to help it expand across Spain.

Mimoto opened its first park in 2018 and in March it announced franchise plans for 18 openings in four cities.

It has also listed Malaga, Sevilla, San Sebastian, Zaragoza, A Coruña, Valladolid and Burgos as centres that it wants to break into.

Mimoto currently has 50,000 spaces at its current network of sites and has reached the €33,000 mark in a crowdfunding target of €150,000.

The firm’s owners say their company’s value has gone up ten-fold in the last two years.

Locally, Mimoto is looking to open five exclusive motorcycle parks in Valencia with the Barrio del Carmen, Barrio de Ruzafa, City of Arts and Sciences, Marina de Valencia and Palacio de Congresos their preferred areas.

Each park offers top-grade security which allows bike owners to go to work or go shopping.

They also provide charging points for electric motorcycles.

