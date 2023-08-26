A 14TH century monastery outside Gandia in Valencia province is to be converted into a five-star hotel.

The Castilla Termal group who operate upmarket wellness hotels in converted historic buildings have taken out a 50-year lease on the Monastery of San Jeronimo de Cotalba in Alfauir.

A representative for the building’s owner said: “The Monastery needs a complete overhaul to maintain its historical heritage combined with a high-level business that fits in with the importance of the building.”

Castilla Termal is expected to start work next year and it will be their first hotel in the Valencian Community.

No indication has been given over the cost of the project, when it will be completed, or how many guest rooms there will be.

Castilla Termal’s CEO, Roberto Garcia, said that the new lease deal was ‘aligned with our strategic growth plan’.

The monastery’s origins date back to when a group of monks visited Pope Gregory XI, who gave them authorisation for its creation.

The building is regarded as one of the best-preserved monasteries in the Valencian Community and was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1994.

It has a variety of architectural designs as it expanded over the years, starting from a primitive medieval Gothic structure of the 14th century, before its main development between the 16th and 18th centuries.

It has an imposing Gothic tower, cloisters, and old church with a Baroque chapel, along with gardens and a Gothic aqueduct that surrounds the complex.

