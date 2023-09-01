TWO MEN have been arrested for robbing 51 homes in Alicante province, with authorities believing they may have committed more offences.

The Albanian nationals aged 26 and 29 lived in Benidorm and created such a stir with the break-ins that the Guardia Civil launched a dedicated operation to catch them.

They were jailed after a Denia court appearance and have been charged with robberies in Javea, Teulada-Moraira, Benitatxell, and Jalon.

The probe started in April after a big rise in home burglaries in the Marina Alta area with officers deducing a similar pattern of behaviour in the crime spree.

They identified two suspects as well as the cars they used to travel from Benidorm.

The men were detained on July 11, but details of the case were only made public on Friday.

JULY ARRESTS

A search of their home uncovered stolen jewellery worth €4,500 and €3,500 in cash in addition to tools used to break into properties.

Many of the items seized by the Guardia have been returned to their rightful owners but the operation remains active as its believed the duo may have committed more crimes.

