MANILVA is set to get a dog beach with several possible sites identified by council staff.

The city’s mayor, Jose Manuel Fernandez, held a meeting on Friday with Beaches and Environment councillors Gema Zotano and Noelia Muñoz to move forward with the project.

MAYOR’S MEETING

There are eight official dog beaches in Malaga province that can be used during the summer holiday season with the nearest one to Manilva at Casares.

Others are located at Fuengirola, Arroyo Totalan, Torre del Mar, Marbella, Torrox, and Benalmadena

A consensus will need to be reached for the most suitable beach in Manilva to have a dog beach and permits will have to be obtained by the council.

No timescale for finding a site has been mentioned or when the council hope to open the facility.

