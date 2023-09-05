A THIEF stole a football shirt from a Benitachell home in Alicante province only for the owner to spot him wearing it in a Teulada street over a week later.

The victim phoned the Guardia Civil and said he saw the man clad in his personalised and vintage Real Zaragoza shirt dating back to around 2010.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the complainant and the 19-year-old thief.

They discovered the suspect had stolen clothes from two Teulada washing lines hanging on terraces in July and August.

The teenager was taken to Moraira police station where he admitted to dumping plastic bags full of stolen clothes and other items in nearby fields.

DUMPED BUT RECOVERED ITEMS

It was revealed that the man had a criminal record for similar offences and he’s also been charged with using a stolen bank card in a laundry.

All of the stolen goods have been returned to their owners, while the 19-year-old has been charged with three counts of theft and one of bank fraud.

He was granted bail by a Denia court.

