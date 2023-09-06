The Valencia Municipal School Council has made its official announcement regarding this year’s local school holiday dates.

A resounding majority of 23 out of 26 votes in favour means October 13, December 7, and March 18 have been approved.

As per the guidelines set by the Generalitat Valencia, together with the city council, the municipal school council can propose a maximum of three holidays for school-related purposes.

The city council’s commitment to making local holidays known before the start of the school year has been fulfilled.

