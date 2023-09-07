SPAIN’S Queen Sofia paid the Mallorca Food Bank a visit last Monday, September 4, to show her support for the work the foundation has been carrying out for many years.

The senior royal was accompanied by the president of the government, Marga Prohens.

During the visit, Raimundo de Montis, the president of the Mallorca Food Bank Foundation, emphasised that the number of users of the food bank has surged by around 75% since the pandemic.

Alarmingly, during the same time frame, donations have plummeted by 50 percent.

The royal visit unfolded just hours after the DANA storm wreaked havoc across the islands, resulting in more than 20 recorded incidents attributed to the storm’s impact.

