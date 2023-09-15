BARCELONA’S Sartoria Panatieri pizzeria, owned by Rafa Panatieri and Jorge Sastre, has been awarded a prestigious third place at the “50 Top Pizza World 2023” awards.

This comes after earlier this year, this prized eatery secured first place for ‘Top Pizza in Europe 2023’.

Rafael Panatieri and Jorge Sastre with the award. Photo: @sartoriapanatieri on Instagram

The organisation responsible for these rankings is said to be the leading pizzeria guide worldwide.

The top spot was shared by two renowned Italian restaurants and second place was taken by “Una Pizza Napoletana” in New York.

The award winning pizza with roasted cherry tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil hollandaise. Photo: @sartoriapanatieri on Instagram

This is a stark step forward from last year when the restaurant secured 21st position.

