A TOP Gibraltar judge has been arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals.

Stipendiary Magistrate, Charles Pitto, 62, is accused of carrying out the offence last Thursday.

He has been released on bail until next month, reports GBC.

The Royal Gibraltar Police has yet to confirm where the alleged incident took place.

The force only confirmed that a 62-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning.

The Chief Justice, Anthony Dudley, said in a statement: “Mr Charles Pitto, Stipendiary Magistrate and Coroner, is the subject of a police investigation into allegations against him. In that regard it would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation is active.

“In the meantime Mr Pitto shall not be performing any of the functions of the various judicial offices which he holds and I have requested the Judicial Service Commission to engage in a disciplinary process.

“The day-to-day operations of the Magistrates’ and Coroner’s Courts will remain unaffected.”