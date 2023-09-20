LEONOR de Borbon has not been given an easy ride at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza since she enrolled on September 5 – despite being the future Queen of Spain.

The Royal Household has released photos of the 17-year-old undergoing a gruelling bootcamp along with an in-take of young cadets.

Others capture the young royal relaxed and smiling alongside her young comrades-in-arms and fellow future officers.

Some of the skills that she is learning include navigating through open terrain, marching long distances with a 20-kilogram equipment load and live-fire exercises with both assault rifles and sidearms.

Since her enrolment, the elder daughter of King Felipe VI has undergone two weeks of instruction and training at the nearby San Gregorio manoeuvre field in Zaragoza.

She will mark her passing out parade with a flag swearing ceremony at the academy’s parade ground on October 7, after which she will get ready to start her second year of military education.

