THE SUMMER season has ended abruptly, unexpectedly and without any explanation at the Marina d’Or tourist complex in Oropesa del Mar, Castellón province. The hotel and leisure sites at the massive Ciudad de Vacaciones shut down on September 17, cancelling any pending reservations.

Marina d’Or was due to continue operating until December, but the company took the decision to close early from Sunday and has not provided any reasons as to why it has done so nor when it will reopen.

The decision is the first major one to be taken since the complex was bought around a month ago from an American fund called Farallon Capital Management by Grupo Fuertes, which owns Spanish food brands such as El Pozo, which is known for its pork products, among others.

Anyone who has had a reservation cancelled by Marina d’Or has already been notified by the company, and will receive a full refund of any deposits or other sums paid up front, according to Spanish media reports.

