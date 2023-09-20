Spain’s Alicante-Elche Airport wins 'Best in Europe' Award for 15-25 million passengers

THE Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport has recently been awarded the ‘Best Airport in Europe’.

This prestigious recognition was presented at the start of September by the Airports Council International (ACI) during a Gala Dinner held in Incheon, South Korea.

At this event, Laura Navarro, Director of Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport, received the award in the 15 to 25 million passengers category.

The award had been previously revealed in March of this year during the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit, an event that brought together over 500 senior airport executives with a focus on customer experience.

Plane flying over Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

These awards hold significance because they rely on passenger feedback from ASQ surveys (Airport Service Quality program) conducted by ACI.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport, located in the province of Alicante, Spain, is an international airport serving the Costa Blanca region named after the renowned Spanish poet Miguel Hernandez.

The airport boasts modern facilities, including shops, restaurants, and duty-free stores.

With two runways, it accommodates various domestic and international flights, making it a vital transportation hub and offers excellent connectivity to the Costa Blanca region.

It also plays a role in cargo operations and contributes to the tourism and economic development of the area.

READ MORE: