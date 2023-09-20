RUSSELL Brand told addicts to ‘admit their f****d up behaviour’ and apologise during a series of talks about recovery it has emerged – including in Spain.

The under fire comedian, 48, gave a talk at the Ibiza Calm clinic back in 2018, following the release of his book Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions.

The book pedals its own 12-step recovery programme, with one reading: “Watch out for f****d up thinking and behaviour and be honest when it happens.”

A furious employee at the clinic told the Olive Press the current allegations facing the presenter amount to a ‘witch hunt’, refusing to comment further.

At the time of his visit, a press release described Brand as a ‘long-time friend’ and said he had ‘attended a meeting and delivered an inspirational talk to clients, sharing his unique blend of honesty, humour, wisdom and advice.’

The actor, who divorced Katy Perry in 2012, is facing sexual assault allegations from at least four women which allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2013.

He is also accused of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

In a video posted online, Brand strongly denied the claims, insisting all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

He suggested the allegations are part of a ‘coordinated campaign’.