PEDRO Ximenez wines, produced from a grape grown in the Andalucian municipality of Montilla, are in line to be named an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

The mayor of the town, Rafael Llamas, has announced that he is applying for the recognition as the production process makes Pedro Ximenez unique.

The intensely sweet, dark dessert sherries could be given the designation in about three years.

It will, however, be the regional government of Andalucia that will have to file the actual application, being the only authority with the power to do so.

The process of making Pedro Ximenez wines involves drying grapes under an intensely hot sun, which concentrates the sweetness of the fruit.

The result is a thick black liquid tasting of raisins and molasses, which is fortified and then aged in barrels in a process known as solera.