THE mayor of Spain’s Castellar de la Frontera has backed a Brexit deal for shared prosperity with the region in a visit to Gibraltar.

Acting Chief Minister Fabian Picardo hosted the visiting PSOE mayor Adrian Vaca and his deputy at No.6 Convent Place where they talked about the EU treaty.

Earlier, Mayor Carmen Gomez hosted the visiting dignitaries and a group of senior citizens from the historic Cadiz town at the City Hall.

The group spent time looking at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery before exchanging gifts during the official welcome.

The elderly people who visited the Rock are part of Castellar council’s ‘active senior citizens’ well-being programme.

Gomez highlighted the strong social links between Gibraltar and Castellar.

They included the Calpe Hunt, cycling and nature trails both populations have a love for.

The group continued their cultural trip with a visit to the other landmarks of the city, including Gibraltar Museum.

Although Gibraltar shares many cultural similarities with the village, it is very different when it comes to demographics and recent history.

Its inhabitants abandoned the village in the 1970s, moving to New Castellar.

A group of Germans bought property outside its walls until it started to grow again to its current population of just over 3,000, a tenth of Gibraltar’s.

The council then started to fix up its famous castle for visitors and welcome tourists from around the area.

Castellar de la Frontera’s land area of more than 180 km2 is far superior to Gibraltar’s 7km2, and includes the castle and Almoraima.

The originally Moorish castle itself is a maze of streets similar to Gibraltar’s old town and Tower of Homage but with a strong Flamenco connection that lives on to this day.

Vaca is a PSOE politician with his council and only the United Left in the council’s opposition and no Partido Popular members.

