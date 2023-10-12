A FIVE-KILO Maltese bichon dog called Toby was mauled to death by a 30-kilo pit bull at a Valladolid area boarding kennel.

It’s been reported that the pit bull bit through the bars of its cage and entered the room belonging to the small dog and attacked it.

The Diario de Valladolid newspaper said that Toby hid under his bed when the pit bull entered according to security camera footage.

The Maltese bichon had stayed a number of times at the Hotel Canino Rioseco, which offers single rooms, a cushioned bed, feeders and an individual outdoor terrace, all with a 24-hour surveillance camera system.

Toby’s heart-broken owners said the horrific attack was all recorded on camera and have submitted a complaint to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock in Castilla y Leon, who have instigated an investigation.

They had specified that he should not be placed with large dogs because he gets afraid of them, while the pit bull owner said that his pet should be muzzled due to it being a dangerous breed.

Toby’s owners also said that they have been given different versions of how the pit bull got into Toby’s room by Hotel Canino Rioseco bosses who haven’t even refunded over €200 for their pet’s fateful stay there.

