A BUILDING at Valencia’s Universitat Politecnica was evacuated on Wednesday following a bomb threat.

The Telecommunications Faculty was cleared at noon shortly after the warning was received.

The first call suggested the presence of an armed man, and then subsequent messages said there was an explosive device.

The Policia Nacional went to the scene, as around a thousand people- students and lecturers- went to the university’s sports hall as part of the institute’s evacuation protocol.

The Telecommunications building was inspected and given the all-clear after an hour.

Meanwhile, social media was full of suggestions that an ‘armed man’ was at the Faculty of Economics at the University of Valencia.

The university said that the information was ‘completely false’.

“The University of Valencia works continuously in coordination with the security forces to guarantee the safety of the people who are part of the UV,” it said in a statement released on its social networks.

The misinformation and hoaxes came at a time of greater world tension following the Hamas attack on Israel.

Spain’s Interior Ministry has reinforced anti-terrorist security throughout the country but is maintaining a level four alert category that was adopted in 2015.