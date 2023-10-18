A SUPERYACHT owned by British billionaire and owner of the JCB digger company, Lord Anthony Bamford, has docked at Malaga marina for a stopover.

The Virginian is valued at around €47 million and was launched by Dutch shipbuilder Feadship in 1990.

The vessel was designed to look and feel like an English country house, with the added bonus of modern entertainment features.

It was refurbished in 2012 and accommodates 12 passengers in six luxurious cabins, with a crew of 18.

It boasts fireplaces, enormous dining tables, and a library, alongside the latest water sports equipment, a swimming pool, and a gym.

DINING LUXURY

The yacht with its two diesel engines can cruise at up to 14.5 knots- 26.8 kms per hour.

Long distance trips are no problem with a range of around 3,500 nautical miles for a single journey.

If a luxury lifestyle holiday suits you, The Virginian can be hired at a weekly rate of a cool €245,000.

Reports don’t give the reason for the yacht mooring at Malaga but suggest that its stay will be short.