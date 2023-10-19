THE Indian summer – even by Andaluz standards – looks to have finally broken as the first storms of autumn are set to lash southern Spain today.

The region faces the impending arrival of Storm Aline, poised to unleash heavy rains and plummeting temperatures across the region starting from Thursday.

Following in the wake of Storm Babet, Aline is expected to bring ‘locally heavy rainfall,’ especially in the western provinces of Huelva, Cadiz, and Sevilla.

Winds of up to 90km/h are forecast to batter Sol y Guadalhorce accompanied by rains of 50mm.

Spanish meteorological agency Aemet has warned of the possibility of ‘severe damages to people and properties, especially to those in vulnerable or exposed areas.’

The Gulf of Cadiz region can expect an especial buffeting, as a new Atlantic storm is forecast to position itself between the Canary Islands and this area on Sunday.

According to Aemet, the brunt of the storms will land today, Thursday, and ease off in the coming days.

An ‘active front’ will sweep across the region, bringing heavy rainfall and ‘very strong winds’ along the coasts of Almería and southern Murcia.

