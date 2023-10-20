A GERMAN national living in the Balearic Islands has been arrested by the National Police on suspicion of stabbing a man to death.

The 27-year-old suspect, who lives in Palma on the island of Mallorca, is alleged to have got into a heated argument with the victim, a 37-year-old Dominican with a German passport, in a bar in Arenal de Palma in the early hours of Friday morning.

The argument then descended into a fight in the street at around 2am, according to online newspaper Ultima Hora.

The suspect is alleged to have stabbed his victim several times. The authorities were alerted to the incident by a taxi driver, who saw the body of the Dominican man lying on the ground.

An ambulance crew arrived on the scene, but could only certify the death of the victim, who was surrounded by a huge pool of blood.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but was later detained by the police. On Friday he was due to be brought before a court.

