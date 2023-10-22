3 bedroom Flat for sale in La Alcaidesa with pool garage - € 429,000

Flat La Alcaidesa, Cádiz 3 beds 2 baths € 429,000

We present a captivating 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom, middle floor apartment, a true gem in a newly constructed complex that promises a lifestyle of luxury and tranquility.Get ready to be mesmerized as you indulge in stunning views of the renowned Alcaidesa Golf and the shimmering Mediterranean Sea. Upon entering, you'll discover a meticulously designed interior where modern elegance meets supreme comfort. The open-plan layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a harmonious flow throughout the space. Impeccable finishes and high-quality materials adorn every… See full property details