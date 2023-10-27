Apartment

La Cala de Mijas, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 225,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Cala de Mijas with pool garage - € 225,000

A beautifully presented ground floor apartment in Calanova Golf, La Cala de Mijas, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This residence is part of a secure gated community, boasting both a terrace off the lounge and a terrace at the front entrance. Inside, you'll find a fully equipped kitchen, an open-concept living and dining area, along with two spacious double bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is an en-suite. Enjoy stunning views of the gardens and golf course, and take advantage of the extensive amenities, including two exquisite pool areas, lush tropical gardens, and padel… See full property details

