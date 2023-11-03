STRONG winds caused by Storm Ciaran have kept police and fire crews busy in Valencia and the Valencian Community with over 700 reported incidents in Valencia alone in the last 24 hours.

Parks were closed as trees fell along with street signs, resulting in a number of injuries.

A 22-year-old woman suffered head injuries after a sign fell onto her on Calle Don Juan de Austria.

On Calle Cadiz, a restaurant parasol struck another 22-year-old woman causing bruising and she was taken to Valencia’s La Fe Hospital.

A 49-year-old worker was injured when a wall fell on him at a construction site on Calle Formentera.

He was treated for multiple trauma and transferred to the Doctor Peset Hospital.

Meanwhile a woman and child were injured after glass fell from a building on Calle Primo Yufera.

In the south of the Valencian Community, a palm tree fell onto a car in Elche with its driver inside.

The 45-year-old woman suffered multiple bruising and was admitted to the city’s General Hospital.

In Alicante province, firefighters have attended 51 emergencies due to winds– especially in the Baix Vinalopo region.

The Castellon province town of Atzeneta del Maestrat reported gusts of up 106 km/h on Friday morning, with wind speeds predicated to subside towards the end of the day.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) is maintaining its yellow warning into Saturday for coastal phenomena and strong gusts of wind.

The wind intensity will not be severe but gusts of up 45 km/h are expected.

The forecaster says the most vulnerable areas will be the coast and southern inland of Castellon province, inland areas of Valencia province, and around Alcoy in Alicante province.

READ MORE: