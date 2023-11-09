SPANIARD Ivan Illarramendi and his Chilean wife, Loren Garcovich, were killed by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 attack where over 1,400 people died.

Their bodies were identified on Tuesday night after being located at their home in Kibbutz Kissufin, where they were burned, according to Israeli diplomatic sources speaking to 20minutos.

Prior to the identification, it had been assumed that one or both of them had been taken hostage by Hamas.

The state of their bodies led to the month-long delay in identifying them at the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv- one of two forensic centres where the remains of people killed during the attack have been analysed.

Illarramendi, 46, came from Zarautz in the Basque Country, while Loren, 47, was born in Chile and had Israeli roots, according to Gabriel Colodro, president of the Chilean Community in Israel.

It had been previously reported that they tried to get into a safe room when Hamas militia entered their home and that the couple had phoned their parents shortly before.

Ivan’s death is the second Spanish fatality after that of Maya Villalobo, 19, from Sevilla who died on the same day as the attack.

She had dual Spanish-Israeli citizenship and was doing national service in the Israeli army.

