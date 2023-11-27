THE family of a teenage girl is fearing for her safety after she vanished four days ago to travel to the Costa del Sol.

Soledad Florensa Fathallah, 15, has been missing since Thursday, November 23.

The young girl, who lives in Melilla with her family, is believed to be in Malaga city.

Photo: SOS Desparecidos

Her mobile phone has been turned off for four days and she is believed to have gone of her own free will to stay with friends in the Huelin o Cruz de Humilladero area.

She is described as 5.3 feet, slim, with dark brown hair and eyes.

The last time she was seen she was wearing black trousers and a dark grey jumper.

SOS Desparecidos, Spain’s missing persons organisation, asks anyone with information to call them on 34-649.952.957/34-617.126.909 or to contact emergency services on 112.

