A TOP Marbella chef has put together a New Year’s Eve dining experience on his home patch but you will need to have deep pockets to enjoy it.

Dani Garcia is one of Spain’s major celebrity chefs and has his name on several restaurant doors including his famous Madrid two-starred Michelin restaurant, Smoked Room.

Some of Garcia’s creations have now been put together for a €780 per head meal this December 31 at the Beach Club La Cabane in Marbella.

It will be the establishment’s first New Year’s Eve menu since it opened in the summer.

The dinner will feature seven iconic dishes and a selection of desserts created by Dani Garcia promising ‘exquisite flavours’ with children under 14 getting a €405 discount.

The menu starts with tasters including the Galician clam and Osietra Premium caviar; a crispy tartlet, hedgehog yolk and alder blossom; a black truffle tart; foie gras and parmesan yoghurt with port jelly; and caviar with white asparagus mousse.

The starters features Garcia’s famous nitro tomato with smoked eel, which consists of a white Malaga garlic textured with roasted pepper caramel gel and smoked eel with nitro tomato.

The main course is a wagyu tenderloin steak, with a Robuchon-style puree and morels in port cream or a low-temperature hake, with white truffle carbonara and gnocchi.

You can wash it all down with a Dom Perignon Vintage Champagne from 2013; as well as Spanish wines from Tomas Postigo, Verdejo; Roda I, Rioja, and French offerings such as Chablis Les Lys and Pauillac de Pichon-Longueville from Bordeaux.

A wide selection of Dani García’s best desserts will then lead into the traditional eating of the twelve grapes to herald in 2024 at midnight.