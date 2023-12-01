THREE PITBULLS that seriously injured a Mallorcan woman when she was out for a walk have been shot dead by police.

The 38-year-old victim was attacked by the dogs shortly before 10.00am on Friday in Calvari de Felanitx.

Eye-witnesses said that the dogs had escaped from a nearby farm and pounced on her.

The woman tried to escape but the strength of the animals and the number of them made it impossible for her to do so, as she suffered serious arm and leg injuries.

A fire crew was the first of the emergency services to arrive on the scene and carried her away on a stretcher while others tried to stop the dogs from lunging at them.

The victim was taken to Son Espases Hospital in Palma where her condition is as yet unknown.

The dogs ran away, with the Felanitx Policia Local and the Guardia Civil launching a search which resulted in them being located and shot dead.

No details have yet been given about their owner and whether he or she has been interviewed or arrested.

