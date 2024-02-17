NATIONAL Geographic has named its best 25 beaches to be found in Spain in its annual survey.

With close to 8,000 kilometres of coastline bathed by the Mediterranean Sea, the Cantabrian Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, there are plenty options to go at with the publication highlighting the variety of beaches.

It says: “There are beaches to watch sunsets, white sandy beaches and crystal clear waters that look like something out of a postcard, virgin coves, stretches of sand protected due to their biodiversity, and beaches with optimal conditions for surfing.”

IN THE 25: CALA GRANADELLA, JAVEA

National Geographic’s selection of beaches and coves are said to ‘best represent the beach paradise of the country’.

The list offers options across the mainland as well as the Canary and Balearic Islands.

The 25 beaches are:

Gulpiyuri Beach, Llanes (Asturias)

Castro de Baroña, La Coruña (Galicia)

Playa de las Catedrales, Ribadeo (Galicia)

Cala d’Aiguablava, Begur (Catalunya)

Cala Saladeta, Ibiza (Balearic Islands)

Poo Beach, Llanes (Asturias)

Itzurun Beach, Zumaia (Basque Country)

Matalascañas Beach, Almonte, Huelva (Andalucia)

La Carolina Beach, Aguilas (Murcia)

Cala Macarella and Cala Macarelleta, Menorca (Balearic Islands)

Cala Pola, Tossa de Mar (Catalunya)

Playa de Nogales, La Palma (Canary Islands)

Benijo Beach, Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Canary Islands)

Laga Beach, Ibarranguelua (Basque Country)

Trengandín Beach, Noja (Cantabria)

Playa los Genoveses, Nijar, Almería (Andalucia)

Oyambre Beach, San Vicente de la Barquera (Cantabria)

Calo d’Es moro, Mallorca (Balearic Islands)

Cala Granadella, Javea (Valencian Community)

Tabarca Island, Alicante (Valencian Community)

-Papagayo Beach, Lanzarote (Canary Islands)

Calo d’es Mort, Formentera (Balearic Islands)

Rodas Beach, Cies Islands (Galicia)

Cuesta Maneli, Huelva (Andalucia)

Playa del Silencio, Cudillero (Asturias)

