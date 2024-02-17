NEW rules have come into force for sea safety in Costa del Sol waters, primarily affecting recreational boats and sports craft like jet skis, canoes, and kayaks.

All self-propelled devices, jet skis and recreational boats must have their corresponding civil liability insurance.

Canoes, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and pedal boats can sail between 50 and 200 metres from the shore if they are rented.

If they are privately-owned or part of an excursion with an instructor, they can go beyond the 200 metre bathing area, with a maximum distance of 500 meters.

Jet skis cannot travel more than one nautical mile out to sea.

They have to keep 100 metres away from ships, boats and devices to maintain the minimum safety distances established by maritime regulations.

Jet skis are also banned from being used within the 200 metres bathing areas zone.

Surfboarding and kiting can only be undertaken in designated areas and never more than 200 meters from the coastal strip.

On the other hand, windsurfers, wing foil boarders or similar, can sail outside the 200 metre bathing area or in enabled areas.

Boats and any kind of leisure gear is banned from navigating caves and the rules also ask for ‘maximum prudence and respect’ for swimmers