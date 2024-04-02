Villa

Arboleas, Almería

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 229,900

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Arboleas with pool - € 229,900

Villa Escorpion – A villa in the Arboleas area. (Resale) Introducing a charming detached 4 bedroom villa nestled in the picturesque Arboleas area, offering tranquility and comfort in a stunning natural setting. This spacious property features four generously proportioned bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it an ideal haven for families or those seeking ample space. Upon arrival, a spacious gravel driveway greets you, offering abundant parking space for multiple vehicles, with the option to add a garage or carport if desired. Additional on-street parking is also available for guests'… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.