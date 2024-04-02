4 bedroom Villa for sale in Arboleas with pool - € 229,900

Villa Arboleas, Almería 4 beds 2 baths € 229,900

Villa Escorpion – A villa in the Arboleas area. (Resale) Introducing a charming detached 4 bedroom villa nestled in the picturesque Arboleas area, offering tranquility and comfort in a stunning natural setting. This spacious property features four generously proportioned bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it an ideal haven for families or those seeking ample space. Upon arrival, a spacious gravel driveway greets you, offering abundant parking space for multiple vehicles, with the option to add a garage or carport if desired. Additional on-street parking is also available for guests'… See full property details