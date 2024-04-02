Casa Costa Property based in central Fuengirola, minutes from the train station and Church Square, has recently opened. It is not ‘just an estate agency’ explains the owner, Stefan Mitchell.

He adds ‘we are a full-service agency, a one-stop shop from start to finish. We guide you through the buying and selling process but we also provide other services including legal advice, tax advice, keyholding, decoration, holiday rental services, maintenance and repairs, cleaning and general inspections’.

Lisa Burgess, Agent at Casa Costa, further clarifies that ‘it is key to know the right trusted professionals on the coast working as a team to make the process as smooth as possible for our valued clientele’.

She says ‘Stefan and I have both lived on the Costa Del Sol for a considerable time and we now have an excellent team in place to offer a high level of service’.

Casa Costa Property is, in the main, an English-speaking agency but works with diverse nationalities. Stefan comments that ‘the Coast has a myriad of foreigners seeking their ideal place in the sun but our clients can be safe in the knowledge they will be looked after properly and with due diligence’.

Please contact Stefan Mitchell at +34 666 448 456 or Lisa Burgess at +34 634 09 09 51 at Casa Costa Property. Email info@casacostaproperty.com, website www.casacostaproperty.com