Controversial Spanish journalist claims ‘the King and Queen of Spain are leading separate lives and no longer live under the same roof’ after previously accusing Letizia of having an affair

THE King and Queen of Spain are leading separate lives and just ‘keeping up appearances’ in public, according to a journalist insider.

It is yet more shocking rumours facing Queen Letizia, 51, and King Felipe VI, 56, who marked their 20th wedding anniversary just on Wednesday this week.

The same journalist, Jaime Peñafiel, 91, alleged last year that Letizia had had an affair with her former brother-in-law, Jaime del Burgo, 53.

Now he is claiming that the royal couple no longer share the same bed or even live together anymore.

Peñafiel told El Cierre Digital: “I don’t think they even live under the same roof.

“They are keeping up appearances. Felipe is a good person, as I have said already. He’s putting on a brave front and Letizia has done him a lot of harm.”

He went on to predict that they could follow in the footsteps of Felipe’s infamous father, former King Juan Carlos I, who never formally divorced Felipe’s mother, Sofia.

“I don’t think there will be a divorce, but there could be an agreement like the one Juan Carlos I and Sofia established in which each one leads their own life.”

The allegations are set to spill out in Peñafiel’s latest upcoming book, Los Silencios de Letizia (Letizia’s Silences).

It will be a follow-up to his explosive 2023 book Letizia & I.

In it, he relayed claims by UK-based businessman del Burgo that he was still romantically involved with Letizia after her 2004 wedding to Felipe.

The latest book has already teased that a marital crisis took place in Mallorca last summer when Letizia snuck out of their royal residence to meet with another man.

The Spanish press, who are almost as protective of their royal couple as the UK press is of theirs, have suggested the book will identify a mystery man who allegedly flew with Letizia on a flight to New York in 2012.

It is set to hit the book shelves on May 28.