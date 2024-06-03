Solutions needed: Water restrictions in Spain are a challenge for real estate agents, buyers and holiday makers

By Christofer Fogelberg of Start Group on the Costa del Sol



AS we approach the summer of 2024, we are facing a new challenge in Andalucia.

The Junta de Andalucia has recently introduced water restrictions affecting both irrigation and the use of swimming pools.

These measures are in response to the extreme heatwaves and droughts that the region has experienced, which have led to increasingly strained water supplies.

The restrictions mean that residents and tourist establishments have to adapt to new rules on water use, which have included bans on watering gardens and filling up pools.

Pools have only just been allowed to be topped up – a crucial move to keep holidaymakers happy. Photo Adobe Stock

These measures are intended to prioritise agriculture and ensure that basic needs can be met during the summer months.

Recently, the Junta de Andalucía lifted the ban on topping up the water in pools effective from June 1, thanks to the rains that came during March and April.

This was welcome news as this particular ban has received a lot of media coverage and has meant that bookings for short-term rentals this summer have gone down a lot.

We have never had so many people asking if the pools will be open before they book, and the problem was that no one could say for sure if pools would be open until very recently.

As an estate agent or buyer in Spain, it is now more important than ever to consider the availability of water and the sustainability of water use when making property investment decisions.

The water restrictions in Andalucia have a significant impact on the property market. They can affect everything from property values to the buyer’s decision-making process. Here are some examples:

: Areas with strict water restrictions can experience a drop in property values as potential buyers may be reluctant to invest in areas where water scarcity is an issue. Buyer Priorities: Buyers may start to prioritise properties with water-saving features or those located in areas with more stable water supplies. Rentability: We have already seen a slump in early bookings for holiday rental this season. Holiday makers from all over Europe have been worried about renting a property with limited use of swimming pools, and opted for hotels in many cases.

Infrastructure and Development: Areas with better water infrastructure or plans for future development may become more attractive to investors.

Tourism and Agriculture: Water restrictions can also affect tourism and agriculture, which are important economic drivers in the region. This in turn can affect the demand for property in the affected areas.





It is important for real estate agents and buyers to stay informed about the latest water restrictions and how they may affect the property market.

Understanding these factors can help them make informed decisions when it comes to buying or selling property in Andalucia.

On the Costa del Sol, several infrastructure projects are already underway, including the expansion of the desalination plant in Marbella, new desalination plants between Fuengirola and Mijas, and in Estepona.

So we hope that politicians can now push through these projects to solve the problem of water shortages for tourism in the coming years.

You can contact Christofer Fogelberg at https://startgroup.com/

[email protected]

+34 952 90 48 90





